The American Council of Engineering Companies of Vermont (ACEC of Vermont) has named the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s Colchester Bridge Deck Replacement project the overall engineering excellence winner in its Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) competition.
The firm responsible for the project was VHB, an engineering company with an office in South Burlington.
According to VTrans, the bridge construction project included the replacement of four bridge decks on Vermont I-89 between exits 16 and 17 in the town of Colchester. Construction of the new bridge decks began in April of 2019 and was completed by December of 2019.
ACEC Vermont also named the project the Grand Award winner in the category of transportation: airports, bridges, highways, interchanges, roadways.
The Town of Colchester’s West Lakeshore Drive Path project was named a Merit Award winner for the category transportation: airports, bridges, highways, interchanges, roadways. The firm responsible for the project was Stantec Consulting Inc., which has an office in South Burlington