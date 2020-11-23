Colchester college students recently graduated or received academic accolades. Congratulations!
Graduations
Stonehill College
August Tallmadge of Colchester graduated with the Class of 2020 during a virtual Commencement Ceremony this summer at Stonehill College.
Western New Mexico University
Odessa Kilby-Way of Colchester has earned a Masters degree in social work from Western New Mexico University (WNMU).
With commitment and diligence, she was able to maintain a high GPA throughout her studies. She was also awarded the Graduate Certificate Of Rural Community Social Work Services from WNMU. Odessa is the daughter of Reid and Regina Kilby of Milton.
Academic accolades
University of Vermont
Erin Horton of Colchester was inducted into the Kappa Tau Chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society on Oct. 19 by the College of Nursing and Health Sciences Department of Nursing.
To receive this honor, students must have completed at least half of the nursing curriculum with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher; rank in the top 35% of their graduating class; and meet expectations of academic integrity.
Western Governors University
Kelly Bouffard of Colchester has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Joshua Kalfus of Colchester was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify.
