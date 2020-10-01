More area college students recently graduated or received academic accolades. Congratulations!
Colgate University
Claudia Tarrant, of Colchester, graduated in May from Colgate University. She received a Bachelor of Arts in neuroscience.
Wentworth Institute of Technology
Dakota Hinnes Gorkun, of Colchester, made the Dean's List for the summer 2020 semester.
University of Vermont
Local residents are serving as peer mentors for first-year students at the University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences for the 2020-21 academic year.
Known as "LINKS," the following mentors provide first-year students with friendship, guidance and a connection to the UVM community:
Jacqueline Palaza of Colchester
Abigail Palaza of Colchester