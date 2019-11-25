Ingredients:
1 10-12 lb. turkey
Marinade:
½ c. extra virgin olive oil
½ c. Dijon mustard
¼ c. soy sauce
Juice of 4 lemons
2 tsp. Spike, Mrs. Dash, or other salt-free seasoning
Pepper to taste
½ c. chopped fresh parsley
½ c. fresh oregano or 3 T. dried oregano
¼ c. snipped chives
¼ c. fresh sage, or 2 T. dried rubbed sage
4 cloves garlic, crushed
Place all the marinade ingredients in a blender and process until smooth.
Remove all the giblets from the turkey.
Rinse turkey inside and out and pat dry. Place in a very large bowl or turkey roaster and pour the marinade over and in the turkey. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in the fridge for 24 hours, turning the turkey and basting with the marinade every few hours.
When ready to roast, drain excess marinade from turkey and discard. Put turkey in roasting pan on a rack. Stuff, or not, as you like. Tent breast with a square of aluminum foil.
Roast turkey at 325 deg. for 15 minutes per pound unstuffed or 18-20 minutes per pound stuffed, until golden brown and juices run clear when poked with a skewer in the thigh.
Start testing unstuffed turkey after 2-1/4 hours; It should take about 2.5 to 3.5 hours total, depending on weight of turkey. Remove from oven and let rest 15 minutes before carving. The pan drippings from this turkey makes wonderful gravy!
Happy Thanksgiving!