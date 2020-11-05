Who: Cheryl Murray
What: Vermont Agency of Transportation fall highway safety message contest winner
Where: Cheryl is from Benson, Vt.
Why: 60 people have died on Vermont’s highways this year, according to the latest crash data from AOT. The agency reminds motorists to drive safely and attentively at all times and to remember to slow down and leave extra time when driving during winter conditions.
Cheryl’s winning message: “Don’t take the bait. That text can wait.”
Cheryl says: “I've always thought that when a text comes in while you're driving, it's tempting to ‘take the bait’ and look at it, when you know you should keep your hands on the wheel.”
Winter contest winner: Maria Peña, of Stowe, with the message: “No need for speed. You can’t outrun winter.”
Watch for this Thanksgiving message: “Gobble gobble. Go easy on the throttle,” sent in by Elle Reid of South Hero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.