CHITTENDEN COUNTY — The State of Vermont recently unveiled its #BuyLocalVermont stimulus program to help residents support local businesses.
#BuyLocalVermont is a program created by the state for CARES Act funding to aid Vermont businesses and residents struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, the state is taking information from businesses interested in participating in the program. The program will then begin incentivizing purchases on September 8 via a limited-time $30 #BuyLocalVermont oﬀer, given to residents who sign up to participate on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst-served basis. According to thinkVT, the official Vermont state website, when a resident activates an oﬀer, they will be matched with participating local Vermont businesses where they can use their stimulus funds.
Businesses and residents can find more information at https://www.gonift.com/vermont.