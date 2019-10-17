The Colchester-Milton Rotary club hosted a sister rotary club from Alberta, Canada in a Friendship Exchange. Guests stayed at local rotarians homes for two weeks and toured the local area, checking off activities such as apple picking and leaf peeping.
“It’s nice to have friends all over the world,” said rotary president Aaron Glosser. “What’s amazing is the needs that communities have are the same. No matter where people come from, they’re working on the same issues. From taking care of homeless to providing resources to children in schools.”