The Vermont Suicide Prevention Center is offering a free webinar on suicide prevention.
The training, which is part of the UMatter suicide prevention program, is "designed and offered as a means of supporting systems change toward suicide prevention are for all staff in health care, mental health organizations, primary care and hospitals, schools and community settings interested in suicide prevention skills and the framework for suicide safer care," said Steve Broer of Northwestern Counseling & Support Services. "They provide basic information for all involved in a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention, and prior to the adoption of advanced practices in a pathway to care."
Webinars are offered by Vermont Suicide Prevention Center with funding from the Vermont Department of Mental Health.
The webinars will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the following dates: July 15, Sept. 16, 2020 Dec. 9, 2020