Free training is available for area parents looking to move into manufacturing jobs.
To qualify for the program, you need to be the parent or guardian of a child under the age of 13 or have a child with a disability of any age.
Become a Certified Production Technician by taking just two courses. The first, Principles of Manufacturing, will be offered by Community College of Vermont (CCV) online beginning Sept. 8. The course is offered on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.
The second course, Manufacturing Technology, will be offered in January.
Additional academic support is available for English language learners with a high intermediate to advanced level of proficiency with English.
CNC Machinist Training from Vermont Technical College is available year round online. The self-guided course takes six to twelve months to complete. It provides an intensive overview of skills necessary to perform CNC machining, including workholding, math, inspection, safety, metal cutting, materials, quality, and grinding.
For more information contact Gina Pandolfo of Vermont Adult Learning by email (gpandolfo@vtadultlearning.org) or phone (802-846-7245 x2561).
The Strengthening Working Families Initiative is a collaboration between Vermont Adult Learning, Community College of Vermont, Vermont Technical College, the Vermont Dept. of Labor and United Way of Northwest Vermont.