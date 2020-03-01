Without having a dedicated fire training facility in Chittenden County, it can be hard for area departments to get access to structures which they can utilize for simulated situations.
The owner of two former Essex Junction dwellings, however, has made way for local units to brush up on their skills.
On March 1, members of the Essex Junction Fire Department (EJFD) trained alongside those of the Williston Fire Department and Saint Michael’s Fire--a battalion of the Colchester Center Volunteer Fire Company--to practice working through heavy smoke and breaching walls.
“It’s incredibly important to do these trainings,” said EJFD Lt. Dan Macaig, “because there’s only a limited amount of training we can do at, what we call, our ‘usual places.’ We’ll do smoke drills--even in our own station or large, open spaces and things like that. So it’s pretty rare that we get an actual residence to practice in, and that’s why trainings like this are absolutely critical.”
The two buildings--2 Park Terrace and 11 Park Street--are owned by Brett Grabowski. While they’re expected to be demolished in the next few weeks, Grabowski gave the go-ahead for the fire departments to use them until then--allowing windows and walls to be smashed as needed in order for the firefighters to garner situational experience.
Macaig noted that asbestos issues and the tight proximity of the buildings with the rest of the 5 Corners area would make a controlled-burn practice unfeasible. He also said that other trainings--such as in the firehouse--have the firefighters already aware of the area they’re going into.
“They didn’t know what the layout of the building was, so when they go in, they don’t know what they’re searching,” Macaig said about Sunday’s differential. “They don’t know where the bed is; they don’t know where anything is. And it’s just as important for seasoned veterans, too. This job is all about keeping up on your skills.”
Until the buildings are brought down, Macaig says there’s no reason for people to worry if they see white smoke or fog coming from either unit while fire personnel is on site; he expects area departments to continue executing similar drills when possible throughout the weeks. However, if black smoke is observed, he asks that 911 is notified right away.
Essex Junction and Essex Town fire departments are actively recruiting new members--Macaig urging anyone who’s interested in registering for the upcoming basic firefighting class to visit the station on a Monday night or apply online right away.
This story was updated at 3:20 p.m. on 3/9/20 to reflect the owner of the properties as informed by a Village official.