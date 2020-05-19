As essential workers, the members of Malletts Bay Fire Department (MBFD) continue to protect the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic—in snow or sunshine.
Earlier this year, former MBFD Chief Steve Bourgeois was named the first Town-wide Chief of the new Colchester Fire Department (CFD), a consolidation of fire services that will merge MBFD and the Colchester Center Volunteer Fire Company under one cohesive umbrella by July 1.
In late April, MBFD acting chief Dale Newton followed close in Bourgeois' footsteps as he was named the first career captain of the CFD.
Amid the pandemic, MBFD volunteers have been working away, practicing social distancing as much as possible and wearing protective gear.
In recognition of Colchester's essential workers, the Sun newsroom has taken a series of local portraits to say thank you.