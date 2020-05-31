The staff at Ace Hardware in Colchester have seen at least twice the normal amount of business as usual since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit.
The store has remained open for the most part throughout the pandemic, as hardware stores were deemed an essential service early on. With the warm weather hitting hard and many folks still working from home or on pause in their careers, business has continued to climb.
In recognition of Colchester's essential workers, the Sun newsroom has taken a series of portraits to say thank you.