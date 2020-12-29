Celebrate the start of 2021 by taking in a bit of fresh air in a beautiful state park near you.
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is encouraging Vermonters to hit the trails on New Year’s Day by discovering one of several recommended hikes, including the Burns Trail at Niquette Bay State Park in Colchester.
The 2-mile round trip hike accesses high points of the park’s western ridge offering impressive views of Mallets Bay to the south, the Green Mountains to the east and the Lake Champlain Islands to the west.
The parks department describes the hike as easy and family friendly. Niquette Bay State Park is located at 274 Raymond Road in Colchester.
A trail map is available at https://vtstateparks.com/assets/pdf/niquette.pdf.
If you go:
Trail name: Burns Trail
Location: 274 Raymond Road, Colchester, VT
Length of Hike: 2-mile round trip
Difficulty: Easy, family friendly
Description: Woodland and lakeside trail
About Niquette Bay State Park: The park is named for an an indentation along the northeastern shore of Lake Champlain’s larger Malletts Bay, and 4,700 feet of scenic rocky and sandy shoreline along the bay comprise the park’s southern boundary.
More Information: https://vtstateparks.com/assets/pdf/niquette.pdf
Other state park First Day Hike recommendations you might enjoy
- Marsh Brook Nature Trail, a 1.5-mile round trip loop at Lake Carmi State Park in Enosburg Falls
- Groton Nature Trail, a 0.6-mile roundtrip loop at Groton Nature Center in Groton
- Shore Trail, an approximately 1.5-mile roundtrip hike at Brighton State Park in Island Pond
More details about ‘First Day Hikes’ is available at https://vtstateparks.blogspot.com. The parks department recommends that hikers dress for the weather and bring beverages, snacks and snowshoes if the snow is deep. On-leash dogs are welcome unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required and hikers can simply show up whenever they’d like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.