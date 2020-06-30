BURLINGTON — Area Dunkin’ franchisees are giving away reusable straws on July 1.
Franchisees will give away a total of 16,000 reusable straws across Vermont. The state’s new single-use plastic regulation goes into effect July 1, and customers at businesses like Dunkin’ will have to ask for a plastic straw if they want one. Each Dunkin’ location in Vermont will have Dunkin’ branded, stainless-steel, reusable straws to give away while supplies last.
“We look forward to seeing our customers return with their reusable Dunkin’ straws and do their part to help keep plastic out of the waste stream in communities throughout Vermont,” Dunkin’ Vermont Franchisee Ari Souliotis said.
Dunkin’ restaurants will also make the change from plastic to wooden coffee stirrers, and replace all plastic bags with paper bags.