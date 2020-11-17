Who: Dragonheart Vermont, in support of breast cancer survivors and supporters
What: Fall/ Winter Virtual Fun-Raiser
How to participate: Visit http://bit.ly/dhvt_kickcancer to donated items from local people and businesses. Purchase one or more $1 tickets for any of the items on the list to be entered for a chance to win (find more details at the link provided).
When: Purchase items now through Dec. 4.
