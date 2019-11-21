Dot Journaling

Dot journal, bullet journal…what is it? It’s a new way to organize your busy life, using a paper notebook based system to keep track of everything you want to remember. Whether the information and ideas are from the past, present or future, this method will help you keep track of it all. Your ongoing journal will be a combination of planner, to-do list and diary, uniquely adapted for your purposes. This book does a nice job of explaining dot journal jargon clearly, and the templates for logging everything from budgets to book lists are well designed. Best of all, you don’t have to start on January 1!