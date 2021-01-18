Meet Diamond, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
This pretty lady may be a senior, but she shines as bright as her namesake! Diamond is a total lovebug who likes to cozy up on your lap or right next to your keyboard -- making her the purrrfect work-from-home companion. She’ll always find the fluffiest, coziest place to make a little bed, and while she’s mostly a mellow girl, she does occasionally like to chase balls around the floor and explore within her turf. If you're looking for an easygoing companion who enjoys the simple things in life, schedule a visit with Diamond today at hsccvt.org/Cats.
Sex: Spayed Female
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: About 12 years old
Reason Here: Her previous owners moved and could not take her with them.
Arrival Date: 10/23/20
Diamond with...
Cats: Diamond has lived with another cat
Dogs: Diamond has no known history with dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.