Corporal Steve Gutierrez, a 14-year veteran of the Colchester Police Department (CPD), will become the third harbormaster in Colchester history this summer.
Gutierrez spent the summer of 2019 training for the position under former harbormaster, Sgt. Mike Akerlind. According to CPD Chief Doug Allen, the Marine Unit has only seen three harbormasters in its 30 year history. Before Akerlind, Cpl. Mike Cannon served as harbormaster.
CPD K9 Ozzy joined Gutierrez on the boat in an announcement the department posted on social media. According to the caption: "And why is K9 Ozzy on the boat.....why not?"