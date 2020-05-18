BURLINGTON – Despite a postponement of the Vermont Shakespeare Festival to next year, performers of the festival are making themselves available for on-demand mini-performances to bring “joy and connection” during the pandemic.
The project, called Shakespeare To You, is an opportunity to send a two- to three-minute performance to family, neighbors or friends via front yard delivery, Zoom or telephone. While there is no charge for the performances, donations are welcome.
Front yard deliveries are contact-free and follow all medical and physical distancing precautions. Performers will honk a horn or call the recipient from the car to gain attention and then stand about 12 feet from the door to perform a monologue or sonnet from a short list of favorites. Zoom or telephone performances can be sent to any location in the U.S.
Among the monologue or sonnets available for performance are:
Hamlet —
- Hamlet (To be or not to be…)
- Jaques — As You Like It (All the world’s a stage…)
- Juliet — Romeo & Juliet (O Romeo, Romeo, …)
- Sonnet 29 (When in disgrace with fortune and men’s eyes…)
- Helena — A Midsummer Night’s Dream (How happy some o’er other some can be!)
Visit vermontshakespeare.org to order a Shakespeare To You performance.