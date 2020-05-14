The University of Vermont (UVM) honored two Colchester students for their contributions to the community at the annual UVM Fraternity & Sorority Life awards event.
Alana Plumb, a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, was presented with Most Improved Scholar Award. According to a statement from UVM, the award "recognizes and honors an outstanding fraternity and sorority member for their continued progress in academic achievement."
Phi Mu Delta Fraternity member Nicholas Bouffard was presented with the Outstanding Fraternity Member award. According to the statement, the recipient of this award goes "above and beyond in their chapters philanthropic causes" and takes leadership roles in multiple aspects of the fraternity and sorority life community, UVM Community, and greater Burlington community.