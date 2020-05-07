Saige Papariello of Colchester recently received the Heritage Award during the eighth annual SUNY Canton Student Specialty Awards Ceremony.
Papariello is a sophomore in the college's Veterinary Technology program.
"You join a long line of student leaders, philanthropists and humanitarians doing great work across the campus and in your communities," said Courtney B. Bish, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students. "You deserve to be very proud of your accomplishments."
The awards ceremony was held virtually with video addresses from both Bish and SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. The college also posted a special page displaying the names and photographs of the award recipients.