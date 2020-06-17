High school math teacher Bill McClintock remembers when he used to come home after a day of teaching to find chalk dust still on his pants. Years later, he would find Expo marker on his finger tips, and now, he’s had to learn how to use Google Classroom.
“I’ve seen a pretty good gamut of things in over four decades,” he said, seated on the bleachers of the Colchester High School football field.
McClintock started teaching mathematics at CHS in late January of 1978. He is retiring this month, after spending over 42 years -- his entire teaching career -- at the school.
“This is the only adult job I’ve ever held,” he said.
McClintock is a Vermonter through and through. Other than the years he was in college, he has lived in Vermont his entire life. He grew up just south of Middlebury and graduated from Middlebury High School.
People have asked him if he’ll move someplace warmer to spend his retirement, but he has adamantly said he has no plans to.
“Right now, I can’t imagine not being here,” he said, waving his left arm towards the sky and tilting his chin to the sun. “I mean look at this -- blue skies, and the trees and the green grass. I’m not going anywhere else.”
McClintock spent his first two years of undergraduate studies at Union College in New York as a math major. He transferred to Plymouth State University in New Hampshire to finish his degree in an education program.
“Union College is in Schenectady, New York; It was a big city school and I was a little town guy,” he said. “So I was happy to get back to the mountains.”
Math always came easy to him, he said. He recalled that back in high school, he had been good at helping his friends with their math homework.
“People always thought I’d do physical education, because I’ve always been interested in sports, and I’ve always coached,” he said. “Half of my in-laws thought I was a P.E. teacher for the first 10, 15 years I was married until they figured out it was really math.”
While trigonometry is McClintock’s favorite area of math to teach, he said he’s dabbled in almost every other subject, from geometry to pre-calculus.
Tara Sharkey has been a colleague of McClintock’s in the CHS math department for the last 15 years. She has been the department’s team leader for the last decade.
The two often work together to build curriculum and to design assessments. Sharkey said he has a critical eye for anything that might make math education better for students.
“He is the most dedicated teacher I have ever worked with,” she said. “He almost never misses a day of work, and he’s a coach both in and outside of the classroom.”
Sharkey said she will remember him as a strong mentor whose opinions and advice she will miss dearly.
“I will have his voice in my head for the rest of my career,” she said.
McClintock’s teaching went beyond the four walls of his classroom. For as long as he’s been a teacher, he’s also been a football coach, first at Essex High School and then at Colchester.
For the last 12 years, he’s been the assistant coach for the CHS junior varsity team.
“I’ve always had a love of football,” he said. “In my mind it’s the most team sport there is. You’ve got to be able to rely on everybody on the field.”
McClintock talked fondly of how much he enjoys seeing an offensive play executed exactly the way it was planned.
“It’s kind of like when a kid finally figures out how to do that math problem,” he said. “It’s the same sort of thing, putting the pieces together and making it all fit.”
Tom Perry, a physical education teacher at CHS and the head coach of varsity football, played for McClintock when McClintock coached at Essex High School. They have now been colleagues at Colchester for 25 years.
“You hear this relatively unassuming man when you talk to him,” Perry said. “But that’s not his personality on the football field. He is high energy -- there’s usually just a touch of a change in tone that makes you pay attention differently.”
As a coach, Perry said he implemented a running challenge into his practices that he learned when he was 16 years old as a player for McClintock.
“He used to get into the challenge with us and run,” Perry said. “He’d say, ‘You can’t even beat this old man!’ But that was years ago, he was probably 30 years old at the time so he wasn’t an old man at all.”
Perry said the coaching staff at Colchester will not only miss his wisdom, but the way he carried himself and the way he viewed the world.
“We’re going to miss the intelligent things that would come from someone who has not only been at this a long time, but who is also blessed with a character that says ‘we’re just going to do this the right way,’” Perry said. “We wish our whole district was that way.”
Back in January, McClintock was asked to give the commencement address at the class of 2020’s graduation ceremony.
Due to recent events and the forced change in graduation’s formatting, McClintock recorded his speech, and it was added to the CHS Graduation Feature Film which was played for students June 14 at the Sunset Drive-in.
“Life is work” was the theme McClintock settled on for his speech.
“You’ve got to look for work, in your personal life, in your community, wherever,” he said. “You can’t just show up. You’ve got to look for things that you can do. And if you do that, life’s going to be okay.”
Even in his retirement, McClintock will continue to look for work, especially as a husband and as a grandfather. McClintock has three children and soon will have two grandchildren.
He’s looking forward to enjoying the fall for the first time in years. He’s excited to spend time in places that are not the football field -- on the lake in a kayak with his wife, on the golf course with his friends.
“I’m going to enjoy what’s here,” he said. “I’ll be able to do it on my time and not have to squeeze it in between something else. I’m going to kick back for a little while and then figure out what comes next.”