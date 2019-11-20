Chip, Mary Hart call for turkey donations

Community members Chip and Mary Hart are calling on fellow Vermonters to donate turkeys to Feeding Chittenden, and they will match the next 500 turkeys donated! Thanksgiving is less than a month away and Feeding Chittenden is 3,873 short of its 4,500 goal.
Donors can drop off turkeys and donations at 228 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington. Thanksgiving fixings such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, corn, and green beans are also needed.
A donation of $25 will help feed a family of four this holiday season!
Hours for donors and community supporters:
Donation Drop-off Hours:
Nov. 20– 22 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Nov. 23–24 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Nov. 25–27 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Hours for community members seeking food assistance:
Turkey giveaway days:
Nov. 20–22 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m
Nov. 23–24 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Nov. 25–27 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the food shelf:
Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.