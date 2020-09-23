SHELBURNE — In recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week, the Chittenden and Franklin county Safe Highway Accident Reduction Program (SHARP) is inviting members of the public to join them for the re-opening of public car seat check points and fitting stations.
The event will take place on National Car Seat Check Saturday (Sept. 26) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelburne Police Department at 5420 Shelburne Road. Fitting stations are also now open in Chittenden County:
Chittenden County Sheriff's Office
70 Ethan Allen Drive, South Burlington (802-863-4341): Mondays, 9-11 a.m.
Colchester Police Dept.
835 Blakely Rd., Colchester (802-264-5555): By appointment only
Richmond Rescue
216 Railroad St., Richmond (802-434-2394): By appointment only
UVM Medical Center
111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington (802-847-1215): By appointment only
“Child passenger safety seats are designed to protect our youngest passengers in the event of a crash, but these seats cannot work as designed when they are not installed correctly,” Sid Bradley, Coordinator of the Vermont Child Passenger Safety Program, said.
Lt. Allen Fortin, leader of the Chittenden/Franklin County SHARP, added, “We want to ensure that all children who are under eight years of age are riding in a correctly-installed safety seat that is appropriate for their age and size.”
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to make an appointment for the event by calling Lt. Fortin 802-316-0620 or Sid Bradley 802-734-0510.