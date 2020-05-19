MONTPELIER — Community College of Vermont (CCV) has launched its new Endowment for Life Gap Grants and is expanding its Life Gap Fund, building on an existing program that helps students bridge challenging situations and persist in their studies.
“Now more than ever, CCV students are vulnerable to unexpected financial stress as COVID-19 impacts our lives and communities,” CCV President Joyce Judy said. “In this uncertain time, students who continue with their education will be better prepared for careers here in Vermont.”
Judy added that, for many students, Life Gap Grants will make the difference between staying in school and dropping out.
The Endowment for Life Gap Grants is made possible by a gift from an anonymous donor in honor of the College’s 50th anniversary in 2020. It expands CCV’s Life Gap Grants program, which provides scholarships of $250 or less.
According to CCV, many of its students struggle to meet basic needs for food, transportation, and child care, and are now facing added financial stress due to COVID-19.
The college is also expanding its Life Gap Fund. Donors to the Fund include People’s United Bank, which provided a $10,000 contribution; the Alchemist Foundation; and Twincraft Skincare.
“Earning a college degree is such an important step in life that opens up opportunities,” Kathy Schirling, director of marketing and community services at People’s United Bank, said. “It is expensive and challenging on its own—adding a family and work makes it even more difficult.”