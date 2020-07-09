BURLINGTON — The Communications Office of the Diocese of Burlington was recently recognized by the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada during an online awards ceremony.
Vermont Catholic magazine earned second place in the Best Diocesan Magazine category, and Vermont Catholic Art Director Mary-Margaret Carroll earned praise with an honorable mention in the Graphic Artist/Designer of the Year Award in an all-member division.
“Vermont Catholic is blessed with a dream team that is motivated by mission and consistently produces excellent work,” Editor Ellen Kane said. “Not only has this team produced another award-winning magazine filled with inspirational stories and articles about the power and importance of faith, but during the pandemic they have been working overtime to keep Vermont Catholics connected through live-streamed and online Masses, adoration, rosary and faith-engagement opportunities.”
The communications office also received these awards:
- Best Regular Column (family life), Magazine Division, “Counselor’s Corner,” by Sharon Trani, second place
- Best Website — Magazine or Newsletter — second place in an all-member division
- Best Essay, Kay Winchester, Magazine Division, third place
- Best Annual Report, Vermont Catholic Community Foundation, Magazine Division, third place
- Best Regular Column, Bishop’s Column in a Diocesan Magazine, Bishop Christopher Coyne, honorable mention
- Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues, Stephanie Clary, Magazine Division, honorable mention.
- Best Diocesan Appeal, Development Department, honorable mention.
- Best Press Release “Sins of the Past,” Bishop Coyne, honorable mention.
In a message to the Catholic Press Association, Pope Francis said, “Communication, we know, is not merely a matter of professional competence. A true communicator dedicates himself or herself completely to the welfare of the others, at every level, from the life of each individual to the life of the entire human family.”