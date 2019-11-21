Black Ascot

Scotland Yard has been trying for years to find killer, Alan Barrington, who has avoided capture for the last ten years. Inspector Ian Rutledge is given a tip from an ex-convict and decides to bring this information to Scotland Yard. Ten years ago in 1910 during the Black Ascot royal horse race, a chilling murder was committed. Scotland Yard and Britain began a manhunt that would last for the next ten years. After receiving the information, the Yard decides to assign Inspector Rutledge to pursue the cold case discretely with hopes to redeem its reputation and bring justice to Barrington. He goes over the original inquiry and uncovers secrets that were never revealed in 1910. His shell shock suffered in World War I is in danger of being found out and only with the support of his sister Frances and close friends will he be able to find Barrington and save his career.