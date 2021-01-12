MONTPELIER — COVID Support VT is helping Vermonters find ways to reset the unease and stress brought on by the nearly year-long COVID-19 pandemic. The organization suggests that people:
- Unwind by doing something enjoyable
- Take a break to rest the mind
- Get outdoors for some physical activity
- Unplug from technology
- Do breathing exercises
The organization also suggests creating a daily stress management plan by identifying activities, like the ones suggested above, that help create calm in your life and creating a check list of those activities for the week.
Having the physical list with your plan, and the action of checking each item off when completed, will help you stay accountable to your goals.
Anyone in need of additional emotional support for issues they are facing during the pandemic can find help from a COVID Support VT counselor.
Counselors can provide connections to community resources or just be a listening ear. They are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dial 2-1-1 to connect with a counselor.
COVID Support VT is a program administered by the Vermont Department of Mental Health and Vermont Care Partners.
