This Thursday, Jan. 7, the Long Trail’s caretaker, the Green Mountain Club (GMC), will host 2021’s first edition of the James P. Taylor Outdoor Adventure Speaker Series.
Here are 5 things to know before you go.
1. Mirna Valerio, an ultrarunner, is the featured speaker this week.
A former resident of Brooklyn, New York, she now lives in Montpelier. When she was training for her first marathon in 2008, she started her blog Fatgirlrunning, where she chronicled her experiences as a larger woman in a world of thinner endurance athletes. Valerio’s athletic story was featured in the REI-produced documentary short, “The Mirnavator,” and in 2018 she was chosen as a National Geographic Adventurer of the Year.
2. This is a virtual event, so get settled on the couch at 7 p.m. Thursday for an evening of entertainment and inspiration.
Be sure to register online ahead of time, to receive the Zoom link and instructions for joining via email. Here is the link to register: https://bit.ly/35csoaE
3. Admission is free, though donations to the Green Mountain Club are gladly accepted.
Donations support GMC’s regional chapters, like the Laraway and Northern Frontier sections in Franklin County.
4. The Taylor Outdoor Adventure Series is named after the man who first envisioned the Long Trail.
According to the Vermont Historical Society, James P. Taylor conceived the idea of the Long Trail in 1909. A year later, the Green Mountain Club was formed and the first sections of the 272-mile trail were cut. By 1930, the trail was completed, offering hikers a wooded path from the Massachusetts line to the Canadian border.
2021 will be the 29th year of the Adventure Speaker Series.
5. Can’t make it this week? Join GMC for the next installment on Jan. 21.
University of Vermont graduate Maya Dizack will share stories from her summer paddling the entirety of the Mississippi River, 2,152 miles.
