MONTPELIER — The state has once again taken an unusual step to clear through the backlog in unemployment claims created when 70,000 Vermonters were laid off in roughly one month.
Roughly 9,000 people whose claims were still being processed were moved from regular unemployment to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program this weekend in order to expedite processing of their claims. Those people will be contacted by the Dept. of Labor to fill out one remaining form online so that they can then begin receiving benefits.
This is not the first time the state has taken extraordinary steps to get money into the hands of Vermonters, even though those steps may not line up with federal guidelines. The state previously sent with outstanding claims $1,200 -- two weeks worth of the expanded unemployment benefit to help get them through until their claims were processed.
“We’ve chosen to put people over policy," said Gov. Phil Scott on Monday. “We’ll continue down this path until everyone receives the benefits they’re entitled to.”
Once the number of people in the system starts to decline, the state will then be able to go back and make certain recipients are all in the right categories to comply with federal rules, Scott said.