SOUTH BURLINGTON — Chief Shawn Burke of the South Burlington Police Department (SBPD) advised the media Tuesday evening that authorities have identified a suspect who’s being sought for his role in the shooting that occurred at the University Mall early Monday evening.
SBPD are searching for 18-year-old Tyshane Smith, who police say was the lone shooter in the Feb. 1 incident. Smith reportedly fled with his associates following the shooting and left behind a pistol that investigators suspect he used.
Burke’s advisory describes Smith as being a Black male who’s 6 feet tall and has a thin build. SBPD also released two images of Smith, one that depicts him in the clothing he was wearing during the shooting incident and another that depicts him on social media.
According to Burke, detectives are working on a variety of leads regarding the whereabouts of Smith while the investigation continues to evolve. Anyone who has information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Smith are asked to contact South Burlington PD at any time at (802) 846-4111.
It was originally reported late Monday night that a shooting had occurred at the mall just after 5 p.m. People fleeing the area caused a great deal of traffic congestion and confusion while rumors circulated on social media that it was an active-shooter situation.
Multiple agencies responded and together conducted a search of the property, looking for suspects and any injured parties. Authorities discerned that the shooting was an isolated incident and the result of a dispute among a group of people in the mall. It was also determined that only an innocent bystander was hurt during the incident, that young male being transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for minor projectile injuries
