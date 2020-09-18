While household survey data shows unemployment in the Green Mountain State continuing to fall from pandemic heights, state officials are arguing unemployment rates don’t present the full picture.
Citing statistics from a U.S. Census Bureau survey, a news release from Vermont’s labor department showed the state’s unemployment rate fell from 8.3 percent in July to 4.8 percent in August, with improvement particularly seen in Vermont’s beleaguered leisure and hospitality sectors.
According to Vermont’s labor commissioner Michael Harrington, however, U.S. Census Bureau data may not paint the full picture of unemployment in Vermont, potentially leaving out workers left unemployed due to specific impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be considered part of the statistical labor force, survey respondents must be actively looking for work and willing to accept work if offered,” Harrington said in a statement. “However, the daily impacts of this emergency… make the search for work much more challenging.”
Those challenges, Harrington suggests in a statement, included everything from families struggling with child care and remote learning to workers concerned about workplace safety and precautions against contracting COVID-19 – an easily spread respiratory disease that can sometimes prove fatal.
During a news conference Friday, labor officials placed the number of Vermonters currently receiving unemployment benefits at roughly 35,000 – far higher than the 15,000 reported unemployed by the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We know that the results of household survey data do not accurately reflect Vermont’s economic reality,” Harrington said.
“What is clear,” he continued, “is that the traditional definitions used to calculate unemployment rates or categorize displaced workers under normal circumstances do not align with the crisis environment we’re in today.”
Following the state ordered closure of most businesses due to COVID-19’s initial spread in Vermont, the number of Vermonters qualifying for unemployment benefits surged, handily topping previous records recorded during the years-long Great Recession started in 2008.
Vermont’s unemployment rate peaked at 15.6 percent in April before gradually falling toward today’s reported 4.8 percent, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
In 2019, Vermont’s unemployment rate for August settled at only 2.3 percent.