BURLINGTON -- U.S. Attorney Christina E. Nolan recently announced improvements to her office’s Victim Resource Guide.
Victims and their supporters from Vermont can now access a directory of assistance-related resources at vtvictimresources.com. The guide provides a central listing of the valuable resources and services available to assist victims of crime in the state.
Previously available in booklet form and posted on the U.S. Attorney’s Office website, the comprehensive guide has now transitioned to an interactive online format. The new format allows users to search and filter fields, providing victims faster access to a more-comprehensive list of services.
“Our state is home to an amazing array of dedicated providers of victim services,” stated U.S. Attorney Nolan. “This resource guide will help ensure that victims can timely locate providers to support them in their recovery from the trauma of crime. My office is extremely grateful for the vital services offered by these community partners.”
The Victim Resource Guide represents much of what Vermont has to offer victims of crime who are seeking help and assistance. Please contact Victim/Witness Coordinator Aimee Stearns of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont to add a service or resource or update the information listed in the guide: aimee.stearns@usdoj.gov.
The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice. Learn more about the history of the agency at Justice.gov/Celebrating150Years.
