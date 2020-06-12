Over the course of the Colchester selectboard’s two-hour meeting meeting, board members welcomed several town figures and discussed several topics.
1. Police Chief Doug Allen discussed fair and unbiased policing
Doug Allen, chief of Colchester Police Department, joined the meeting to talk about the department’s hiring process for police officers in light of the nation’s recent conversations about police brutality.
“I watched in disgust and outrage this past week the images from Minneapolis,” Allen said in a statement. “The murder of George Floyd due to the actions and inactions of officers sworn to protect and defend their community is as abhorrent to me as it is to the men and women who serve beside me at Colchester Police.”
To ensure the department is hiring the right individuals for the job, Allen explained the department often recruits individuals who it has had interaction with already, including interns and community service officers.
“People that we are familiar with, we have been able to turn into sworn officers here at the department,” he said at the meeting.
CPD also seeks to recruit individuals who have graduated from Vermont colleges such as Norwich University and Champlain College with degrees in social justice.
During the interview process, the department looks for people who are service-minded and people-oriented, Allen said.
“This is opposed to someone who may be telling us they want to get into the profession because they want to clean up the streets or want to get out there and make arrests,” he said.
Community-policing is something Allen is very passionate about, he said. He and Deputy Chief Jeffery Barton both have served on New England community policing councils and believe the strategy is essential to policing in Vermont.
Community policing is a philosophy that emphasizes building close ties with members of the community in order to build trust and partnership.
“We are really trying to keep our standards high at a time when it’s difficult to hire officers,” he said.
2. Even after concerns were raised, the board approved a resolution to support a request for federal municipal assistance to restart the economy
Deputy Town Manager Geoff Urbanik said he received a request from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns which asked Colchester to urge its congressional delegation to pass federal funding that would cover short falls in municipal budgets that might have been caused by COVID-19.
Urbanik asked the board to approve a resolution in support of federal emergency aid.
“There are probably going to be other cities and towns that are in worse shape than we are,” he said. “But we feel this would be a worthwhile consideration for the board because we might have some needs that we don’t anticipate that this economic and disease situation might cause.”
Town Manager Aaron Frank said he believed many other VLCT towns would be reaching out to their federal legislative leaders asking them to support this funding.
Selectboard member Pam Loranger was the only member of the board to have reservations about supporting a request for federal funds.
“I’m sorry to disappoint you Geoff, but I will probably abstain on this,” she said. “I understand the sentiment, and I’m not at a place yet where I would say absolutely not, but I think in terms of supporting the federal financing...this is just too generic.”
Loranger said she prefers to support S.349, a Vermont State Legislature bill, which if passed would give $16 million dollars to the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The fund would then be distributed to local governments to reimburse unforeseen COVID-19 expenses, according to the bill as introduced to the Vermont senate May 29.
Loranger said she thought it was a nice, feel-good gesture, but that federal funding wouldn’t supply the support that is needed to Colchester’s small businesses.
Tom Mulcahy provided a rebuttal to Loranger’s argument, saying that if the town ended up needing money down the line, and didn’t ask for federal funds now, the board would regret its decision.
“If we don’t need it, we don’t have to take it,” he said.
The board moved to pass the resolution in support of “fair and direct federal emergency aid to reopen and rebuild economies” in a 4-0 vote. Loranger was the only member who chose to abstain from voting.