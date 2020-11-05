COLCHESTER — Two classrooms of students and teachers at Malletts Bay School returned to fully remote learning today after two students, who are related, tested positive for COVID-19.
The Colchester School District received word of the positive results Wednesday afternoon, according to Communication Specialist Meghan Baule.
A letter sent to families and staff Wednesday evening stated the district worked alongside the Vermont Department of Health to identify potential close contacts of the positive students.
“Close contacts are defined as being within six feet for 15 minutes or longer,” the letter states. “Official contact tracers with the Vermont Department of Health will be following up with them to give further instructions on quarantining and testing.”
The district cannot release the names of the students who tested positive for the virus due to medical privacy laws.
While the positive students’ classes have temporarily moved to remote learning, the rest of Malletts Bay School, which is home to approximately 465 students, conducted in-person learning as normal today.
Colchester students in grades third through fifth currently attend Malletts Bay four days a week. They learn remotely on Wednesdays.
The school also is the home base for the district’s Early Education program.
The district ensured families that the school is disinfected and cleaned daily, per the direction of the DOH.
"We recommend that everyone takes action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if your child is not experiencing symptoms,” the letter states. “Also, be sure to answer the phone if the Health Department contacts you.”
