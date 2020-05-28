Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Costco Gas Pumps: Now open weekdays 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday the station is open 7-10 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. On Sunday, the station is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. $1.59 for regular, the lowest in the state according to GasBuddy.com.
Green Up Day: Green Up Day will be held Saturday, May 30th from 8 – 12:30 at Colchester Police Station. You can also pick up bags at CPD before and clean on your own. Just leave the bags on the side of the road in a place where a Town staff and truck can safely stop--and not on the bike path or school grounds, if that's the area being cleaned or drop in the container in front of the Town offices by Sunday, May 31. Metal should be kept separate and placed next to--not into--the bags along with other bulky items.
Colchester Fire Department: The Town of Colchester’s Fire Department is pleased to announce the appointments of command staff including volunteer members David Weissenstein, Seth Lasker, Bruce Palmer, and Gary Francis, Jr., as well as career member Erik Haversang. As a professional department with both career and volunteer staff these leaders will round out the senior leadership of the Town of Colchester’s Fire Department along with Chief Engineer Steve Bourgeois. The command staff appointments will take effect on July 1, 2020. The career Town fire department staff will begin responding to calls on June 1, 2020, a month earlier than planned.
Town Offices: They have been closed to public access. We are still under the Governor’s orders to remote work wherever possible, just like the private sector. Fifty percent of the Town staff were furloughed (not including public safety).
Town Hall was designed to be accessible and open which is something the staff and residents enjoy. The large public service windows and open office design do not work well in our current environment. We have ordered some clear partitions but they are waiting delivery. When they are in we will be open to the public with limited hours due to the reduced staffing.
We continue to provide office based services on the phone, by email and via the web. Beginning Wednesday 5/26, we will be taking appointments for the next business day for services that cannot be conducted online.
The Colchester staff is required by the Governor's orders to wear face coverings when in the close presence of others. We have a requirement for the public to wear face coverings as well when visiting buildings in which Town employees or volunteers work.
Congratulations Colchester High School Seniors: Colchester School District has created a Senior Celebration Area on Blakely Road by Malletts Bay School. Please walk the bike path check out the senior posters surrounded by the “We love our Seniors” signs in the trees, and leave a memento or note in the Senior Celebration Area.
Department of Public Works Stormwater Award: We received a Merit award for the DPW’s work on the Colchester Stormwater Infrastructure Assessment & Capital Budget Report. This award was presented by the American Council of Engendering Companies for the Studies, Planning and Consulting Engineering Services Category. The project included a survey of stormwater infrastructure using advanced zoom camera and geographical information systems technology to inspect and catalog 1,300 stormwater system structures and 114,600 linear feet of stormwater line.
Main Street Crosswalk Request: Thanks to a timely request from Colchester Village resident Kristina Hermanson as well as advocacy by Public Works Director Bryan Osborne, it seems we may get crosswalks on Main Street in Colchester Village approved by the Vermont Agency of Transportation. We have conceptual approval for a crosswalk at Cobble View Drive, and one at the Village Park. There are a fair number of details and costs to sort out but this has long been a goal of the Town staff and Selectboard so we will work hard to make this happen now that there is a “path” forward.
From Colchester Blooms: For more than 10 years, Colchester Blooms!, a volunteer committee, has raised money from local businesses and residents for the purchase and maintenance of the flower beds at Bayside Park, under the flagpole by the Pickled Perch, and the two traffic islands opposite Colchester Middle School & Malletts Bay School on Blakely Road.
We hope that those who can support the beautification of Colchester will do so. Your donation--in any amount--enhances the Town and bring smiles to residents and visitors from June through early October.
Checks should be made payable to the "Town of Colchester" and sent to Colchester Blooms!, c/o Liz Hamlin-Volz, 123 Holy Cross Road, Colchester, VT 05446. Put "Colchester Reserve Fund" on the memo line of the check, so donations are allocated properly. All donations are tax-deductible. Contact Theresa Carroll at mnhinc@comcast.net with questions. Thank you in advance for your support. We hope you'll get out and enjoy the flowers this summer!
Selectboard Meeting of May 26th Highlights:
- Interim zoning related to outdoor seating at restaurants was approved
- Finance Report shows the Town in a defensive financial position as planned due to COVID-19 reduced revenues
- The FY21 Wastewater Budget was approved
COVID INFO: Interact with Family and Friends Safely Vermonters can now participate in outdoor recreation and limited social interactions under strict health and safety precautions. Review the Health Department’s guidelines on how to weigh the risks and connect with family and friends safely.
- Make Wearing a Mask a Habit: As Vermont gradually opens, wearing face coverings is more important than ever. Recent evidence indicates masks do seem to reduce respiratory droplet transmission, but compliance must be high for this strategy to work. Taking our mask with us when we go out is as important as is taking our car keys and wallets. Even with a mask, we still need to keep 6 feet between ourselves and other people. Learn more about why and how we need to wear masks.
- Keep a List of Your Close Contacts: Health officials suggest that Vermonters keep a journal of contacts – a list of other people with whom you have been in close contact with each day. If you get sick, this will make it easier to get in touch with those people and so they can take precautions to prevent further spread of COVID-19, including being tested if recommended.
Parks and Recreation Department
Glen Cuttitta, Director
The Department of Parks and Recreation is temporarily operating with reduced staff and other resources due to COVID-19, resulting in the reduction or suspension of some Town services. This is necessary due to the impact of Federal and State COVID-19 related work rules on service delivery, higher Town expenses related to COVID-19, and reductions in Town fee revenues due to the evolving public health emergency and related economic and regulatory climate.
Colchester’s Parks will remain open, not as a gathering place, but as a place to recreate responsibly according to State of Vermont guidelines. Due to Park staff reductions, during our busiest time of year, there will be a profound impact on the maintenance and upkeep of the Town’s 14 parks, beaches, trails, cemeteries, and municipal grounds.
Waste/recycling receptacles will not be available for the remainder of 2020.
Please pack out all litter and trash. Help keep your Parks clean.
The park playgrounds are closed. Other amenities such as tennis/pickleball courts, basketball courts (no contact/games) and the skateboard park may be used with proper physical distancing. We encourage everyone to continue enjoying the open spaces, recreational paths and beaches but please be aware of physical distancing protocol when encountering occurs—including carrying and then wearing a mask if you come within 6’ of people who do not live in your home. Your support, patience and understanding are greatly appreciated as we work through these unprecedented times.
Police Department
Douglas Allen, Police Chief
As we enter the unofficial start of summer, our efforts become focused on traffic safety. The Memorial Day Weekend is the start of the national Click It or Ticket Campaign. We are now starting to re-open our community after this devastating pandemic and more traffic with warmer weather means an increase in the number and severity of traffic crashes in our community. Please take the time to drive with courtesy and respect for others and make sure that all occupants of your vehicle are safely buckled in place.
As the community re-opens, we are still working to ensure compliance with the Governor’s Stay Safe orders. You can find a link to the latest information from the Governor’s office on our website. Only by working together and following the guidelines from the Vermont Health Department and the CDC can we keep our numbers low and protect our vulnerable population.
Since April 17, CPD has responded to 967 calls for service. These calls resulted in 49 arrests for criminal violations including Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Identity Theft, and Gross Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.
Upcoming Town Meetings
All meetings will be held remotely until further notice.
Agendas available: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: TBD
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: 6/10/20 likely via zoom.
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am. TBD
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting TBD
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM.
Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 6/9/20.
