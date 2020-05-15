Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Colchester Rescue: Volunteer Colchester Rescue Members Ian Kilburn and Mike Voity along with Chief Crady attended the Selectboard Meeting this week via Zoom and thanked the Town’s leadership for their support of Colchester Rescue during the ongoing crisis. With the strong support of the Selectboard, we have worked hard to provide Colchester Rescue with the equipment, resources and support necessary to serve the community. Twenty people offered to join Colchester Rescue over the last few weeks. Go Orangeville!
National Police Week: In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Along with Colchester Police, the Town honors the 307 fallen heroes who are being memorialized on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC.
State of Vermont COVID-19 Testing: Anyone without symptoms can now register to be tested at a pop-up location. Health care workers, first responders and child care providers are encouraged to get tested. People who are returning to Vermont, and who are at day 7 or later in their 14 day quarantine period, can also be tested. Testing locations, dates and test registration are available at: https://humanresources.vermont.gov/popups
Call your health care provider if you have any of these symptoms: cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell. More Info: https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19
COVID CASES: As of May 7th there have been 41 COVID-19 cases confirmed by testing in Colchester. Some have certainly recovered. We had two new cases in the last week. The physical distancing and work restrictions are making a difference. We are better off than most states in the U.S. But COVID-19 is still here. Continue physical distancing and mask wearing.
COVID IMPACT: Businesses and recreation opportunities are opening up, they are different. There are significant public health and workplace health restrictions to keep us safe. With the exception of rescue, fire, police, dispatch, emergency management (what your town managers office has become) critical road and infrastructure maintenance, most municipal departments are working at least in part remotely as required by State orders.
Lost revenues to cities and towns are estimated to be 20% of total revenues across the state. In recognition of the substantial decline in economic activity and that 40% or $7.5M of the Town’s revenue comes from user fees, we put in place a purchasing freeze, a hiring freeze, and furloughs, accounting for 27 full-time staff.
This is 25% of our total workforce BUT 50% of the workforce excluding public safety. More specifically unfilled positions are as follows:
Parks - 5
Recreation - 4
Clerk/Treasurer - 2
Library - 6
Manager/Emergency Management - 1
Police - 1
Planning/Zoning - 2
Public Works - 6
This will have a profound effect on service delivery and limit our ability to address non-urgent complaints or issues. We are reporting to the Selectboard, and will work carefully to align services with revenues.
Public Works Update: DPW Stormwater and Highway’s 13 employees have been reduced to 8 by the furlough, a reduction of 40%, at this point, through July 31st. Of 17 general areas of responsibility:
- Eight will remain unchanged: patching, gravel road maintenance, crosswalk painting, storm line repair, building repair, equipment maintenance, ditching and wastewater maintenance
- Six will be reduced from 12-92% including sign repair, mowing, tree removal, stormwater basin repair, stormwater basin cleaning, and street sweeping
- Three will be eliminated for this summer including repairing lawns damaged over the winter by plowing, roadside trash removal, and staff training
Recreation Camps are planning to operate this summer following a review of just published rules so we can determine how camps must operate.
Colchester’s Burnham Library has an extensive digital selection and will begin curbside service by advance phone reservation Saturday May 16th.
Office of the Town Clerk | Treasurer
Julie Graeter
The Clerk Office staff is continuing to provide services to the best of our ability with reductions to staffing due to safety rules and budget concerns. We are available by email or phone, so please contact us with your needs at townclerk@colchestervt.gov or 802-264-5520 or find us online.
With the extension of the income tax filing deadlines for the State of Vermont, the Homestead Declaration and Property Tax Credit also has a deadline of July 15th. For more information about filing with the VT Dept. of Taxes, including instructional slide show, go to https://colchestervt.gov/3240/Homestead-Declarations-and-Property-Tax-.
Assessor
Robert Vickery
- While the Assessor’s Office is closed to public access, we are able to answer inquiries through emails and phone calls
- Conducting our annual field review normally, but we are not conducting any interior inspections per recommendations from the Vermont Tax Department
- Reviewing all surveys, subdivisions, and permits to make sure we have made the appropriate changes to affected parcels
- Will be lodging the Grand List and mail Change of Assessment Notices at the end of May, on schedule
- Preparing to conduct appeal hearings using video conference or conference calls, as recommended by the Tax Department
Colchester’s Burnham Memorial Library
Kelly McCagg, Director
- The Library continues to adjust services considering safety rules and reduced staffing since the end of April
- Curbside pickup is scheduled to start May 16th by advance reservation
- The Board of Trustees plan to meet via Zoom on May 21st
