Manager's Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
George Floyd’s Murder: A Statement by Chief Douglas Allen, Colchester Police Department
I watched in disgust and outrage this past week the images from Minneapolis. The murder of George Floyd due to the actions and inactions of officers sworn to protect and defend their community is as abhorrent to me as it is to the men and women who serve beside me at Colchester Police. We hold ourselves to a high standard as required by our oath, our policies and our training. We support and utilize the six pillars of the 21st Century Policing report from President Obama’s Policing Task Force of 2015 as a blueprint for our actions and policies.
We recognize that race does play a role in our society and train our officers to mitigate those implicit biases that we all have to conduct ourselves in as fair and impartial manner as possible. In order to accomplish our mission of improving the quality of life for our residents and visitors, we have to have the support and trust of the community we serve. We are committed at Colchester Police Department to defend those who are marginalized, protect those who speak out about injustice, and serve the citizens of this community.
Front Porch Forum: The Town is required by FPF to pay $2,580 for annual access to Front Porch Forum, a private business. There are six different FPF neighborhoods in Colchester and we try to monitor them. However, it you want to have Town staff respond or be aware of something, please call or email us directly: https://tinyurl.com/Col-Town-Dir. If you don’t know who to call, contact the Town Manager’s office at 802.264.5509 or townmanager@colchestervt.gov
U.S. Census: Please respond to the Census. Our response rate in 2010 was 74%. We are only at 66%, below average for Chittenden County. It is very helpful to have information on our community as exemplified here: https://tinyurl.com/Col-Census-Info.
Colchester Causeway: Construction restarted today June 8th, 2020. Please respect the closure to keep everyone safe. Projected completion is September 8th.
Colchester Fire Department: The Colchester Town Fire Department began service June 1, 2020, a month ahead of schedule! Chief Steve Bourgeois, along with the three daytime firefighters--Captain Dale Newton and firefighters Tyler Cootware and Adam Francis--spent time at the Saint Michaels, Malletts Bay and Center stations. Colchester Selectboard Chair Jeff Bartley welcomed them at the station in Colchester Center.
The Colchester Fire Department responded to their first call Tuesday June 2nd at 11:28 AM. Colchester Rescue was on another call so Fire was called as the first responders to a medical call. They were out the door with the truck in less than one minute from the call from dispatch. The career firefighters all have Emergency Medical Technician certificates.
Saturday June 6th the career staff responded to a structure fire on Lupine Drive along with volunteers from the Malletts Bay, Colchester, and Saint Michaels Fire Departments. Everyone worked very well together confining the fire and no one was hurt.
COVID INFO
Protest Safely: Health officials reminded Vermonters who engage in public protests and other civic activities to minimize the risk of spreading the virus by taking the same COVID-19 safety precautions as with any other gathering.
We understand and support the importance of making your voices heard in protest of injustices. While you are out, please wear a face covering or mask and as much as possible, maintain 6-foot distance between yourself and others. If you're sick, take action from home.
Town Fiscal Impact: In addition to extra expenses related to COVID-19, the Town’s Parks and Recreation department has refunded $95,000 in summer programs and event fees.
Emotional and Mental Health: Feeling anxious, confused, overwhelmed or powerless is common during an infectious disease outbreak. If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:
- First Call For Chittenden County Serving clients and the community regardless of age or diagnosis. Trained staff is available anytime, regardless of the type of service. Call for phone support, crisis intervention and assessment, referrals to appropriate services, and connection to follow-up care. 802-488-7777
- Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255
- Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.
Traveling: The Health Department’s new travel web page provides travel-related guidance.
The Governor is allowing travel without quarantine restrictions to and from the counties of Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York with 400 or fewer active cases of COVID-19 per million—Aqua colored in the second link below. Vermonters must remember to follow any travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for the states they plan to visit as this is not a reciprocal agreement.
Travelers, including Vermonters, that visit or are from a quarantine county (yellow or red) or a county outside of New England must still quarantine for 14-days upon entrance into Vermont or quarantine for at least seven days upon entrance into Vermont AND then after the seventh day, take a COVID-19 test and receive negative results. This can take a couple days to a week and may or may not decrease your quarantine time.
https://governor.vermont.gov/sites/scott/files/documents/ADDENDUM%2017%20TO%20EXECUTIVE%20ORDER%2001-20.pdf
https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/cross-state-travel
https://humanresources.vermont.gov/popups
Office of the Town Clerk | Treasurer
Julie Graeter
The Town Clerk staff is handling most services online, over the phone and via mail. We are available by prior business day appointment.
With the extension of the income tax filing deadlines for the State of Vermont, the Homestead Declaration and Property Tax Credit also has a deadline of July 15th. For more information about filing with the VT Dept. of Taxes, including an instructional slide show, go to https://colchestervt.gov/3240/Homestead-Declarations-and-Property-Tax-.
The Town Clerk’s Office is looking for Election Day volunteers for the August VT State Primary and the November VT General Election. For more information I can be reached at 264-5521 or jgraeter@colchestervt.gov.
Burnham Memorial Library
Kelly McCagg, Director
The warmer temperatures and longer days mean summer is right around the corner. The season has never been more welcomed.
Thank You: We want to thank the Parks Department for mulching our garden beds and mowing and trimming the Village green. Our dedicated gardening volunteers are keeping the weeds under control, have planted both perennials and annuals, and are visiting regularly to water our newest additions. Thank you all for your continued care. Seeing our grounds so well maintained makes coming to work a pleasure.
Annual Book Sale: Due to recent events this year’s book sale has been cancelled. However, the Friends will be selling books every Saturday, weather permitting, on the Library Lawn from 10-1. They ask shoppers to respect physical distancing and encourage the wearing the face coverings.
Summer Reading: Reading over the summer months is imperative to children’s success in the fall. For that reason we are working day and night to ensure that we can offer a modified program that will encourage readers of all ages to continue to enjoy this activity during the summer months. Be sure to check our webpage for updates https://colchestervt.gov/3247/Summer-Reading-2020.
Curbside Service: This new service has been well received. Patrons can request materials via phone, email, or our online catalog. You will receive a phone call when your order is ready for pickup. Pickup times are Tuesdays from 1-4 and Saturdays from 10-12. You can check out all physical items normally available, including movies, magazines, and music.
We know these continue to be challenging times and many of you are missing the comfort of the library. Trust me, we miss you as well. We are working to brainstorm new ideas for programs and community engagement. We appreciate your patience as we do our best to provide quality service to the residents of Colchester.
Upcoming Town Meetings:
Held remotely until further notice.
Agendas available: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: TBD
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting 6/10/20 via zoom.
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am. Next meeting TBD
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting TBD
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM Next meeting 6/18 via zoom. Dial-in; (929) 205-6099; Meeting ID: 916 2997 6554; Password: 529035
Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 6/9/20.
