On Tuesday night, Colchester's selectboard declared a state of emergency in the town.
The board also passed a resolution closing the town offices to the public and suspending all non-critical town meetings until April 16.
Town manager Aaron Frank told the Sun that he and the town's emergency coordinator have been following the progress of the covid-19 virus since January and creating plans for each department.
Some departments have closed outright. All recreation programs are currently suspended and the town library is closed indefinitely. However, the library does have online resources which remain available.
With the state-ordered closure of the schools, the town's popular before and after school program, which serves 240 kids, is closed.
The town clerk's office also has extensive online resources allowing residents to pay bills and search town records online. Should anyone need to come into the office, the town asks that they call first. "We prefer people call and we can figure out how best to help them," said Frank.
There are crucial municipal services that need to be maintained, Frank said. First among those are rescue, fire and police services.
Dispatchers will be screening callers for possible exposure to coronavirus and letting responders know the results, according to Frank. In person meetings and trainings have been suspended.
The police department is asking members of the public to call rather than coming into the station if they are sick.
The Dept. of Public Works crews have been split into smaller work groups to minimize the number of people they come into contact with.
"We'll provide the service that's needed we just want to make sure the public service people are protected," said Frank. "Our role is to continue municipal services that are really impactful."
The town is posting regular updates on its site. For updates on the coronavirus itself, Frank urged residents to check the Vermont Dept. of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.