After waiting to see how things would progress, the Town of Colchester has officially cancelled many of its annual summer events.
Given Governor Phil Scott’s order to cancel traditional fairs and festivals until further notice, the town is doing away with all special events planned at its parks through August.
The list includes the Fourth of July fun run, parade, concert, and fireworks. Additionally, the Colchester Triathlon, Summer Concert Series, and Movies in the Parks have been axed.
The town still invites people to enjoy the parks on their own--but in small groups while physically distancing and not partaking in contact sports.
For more details and a full schedule of events, visit colchestervt.gov.