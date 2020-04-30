Before diving into the more tangible, specific issues like: 1) What type of shoe for me? 2) What is an ideal fit? 3) How do I know when my shoes are dead?...and more,… grant me this more digression,….this column addressing one more big picture, overview topic – how to decide who or what to trust with your tender tootsies.
If you concurred with the premise of the last month’s column, that feet rule,….that they are VERY important, then the obvious next question? – How do you show your respect for our unique and marvelous feet? By getting them the best. First step in doing that? Your buying process. Where do you go to get your footwear, footbeds and socks? What drives that decision? Your head? Your heart? Or your feet? Spoiler alert! – it’s your feet. But think along with me.
As you would for any of your most prize possessions,…..trust in the best at their trade,…..as you would for a heart surgeon, car mechanic or furnace wizard. Put your feet in the hands of the best. Well, really, put your feet in their hands, in their hearts, and in their heads. A service-oriented footwear professional who will be around today, and next week, that you can call and talk to, or walk in and talk to. One who uses their head to judge fit and model suitability and have quality product available, and use their heart, knowing they will see you, their neighbor, walking, running, hiking and working in the footwear they sold you. So what they sold you had better work well!
Some consumers may follow their head, and short term pocketbook, thinking they can effectively navigate the online ‘jungle’. At this.com or that.com or a_ _ _ zon.com or any number of .coms,…… who will ever pick up the phone or greet you with a smiling face (along with personal history) and discuss intelligently and respectfully with you: Are my shoes worn out? Is this the right model for a pronator, a diabetic, a plantar fasciitis sufferer? How can I snug my heel to prevent blisters? Why do all my shoes feel too short? Can orthotics and shoes lessen the ‘shoot me, please’ feeling in your legs at the end of a 60 hour work week of standing?
And, if someone qualified did pick up the phone in less than 6 selections of the automated attendant scripts, well, no matter how close you hold your unique, funky, individualistic feet to the phone,….or keyboard or monitor, it wouldn’t give a fraction of the insight vs. having your feet, in the shoes, in the store.
Then there is your heart,….wanting to buy what may look good and fashionable, and looks beautiful on the beautiful people. Too often the exotic marketing campaigns on screen come at the expense of product quality and function. Let your feet be the judge of functional beauty.
In conclusion, let your feet wear the pants,….or some such idiom. Just as we frequently tell our customers, “….old shoes never lie.” Your feet, as they exist TODAY are THE truth tellers.
Fortunately, we in northwest Vermont have a number of local, family-owned, service-oriented footwear retailers, staffed by professionals who are here TODAY, and will be there tomorrow, and next month to keep your tootsies happy and healthy. Because they are going to see you on the rec path, at the park, in the grocery store. The good folks at Danform Shoes, the Skirack, Fleet Feet in Essex, and I would humbly submit, New Balance Williston, apply the necessary tools: 1) intelligently selected product, 2) education and 3) experience, in combination with seeing your feet, in person, to effectively maximize your mobility, whether that is a half hour walk in the sun, or training for a 26 mile race.
And while unlike some online 'Bezos' (oops) ‘bozos’, these local retailers are not profiting $215M per day (that’s not profit to the company,….profit to the owner, 1 guy) you can find solace in that the majority of your hard-earned dollars spent at the above retailers will remain in Vermont, to be spent back at YOUR business. The fact that the Attorneys Generals of 15 states and counting are petitioning the largest on line footwear for not treating their employees fairly with regard to Coronavirus sick leave is an indication where their priorities lie. Think what your community and neighbors could do with their slice of $215M per day. Now let your feet, your head and your heart take you shopp’in. Next month?: are my shoes dead yet?