Thanksgiving is just a few short days away, continuing the tradition of being a national holiday that was established in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln. While the first Thanksgiving was observed through a 1789 proclamation by President George Washington, it didn’t become an official holiday until Lincoln was in office.
With the holiday coming up this week, here’s a list of services that will be opened or closed on Thursday.
Closed
- Local town and clerks offices
- The post office with no mail being delivered
- Urgent cares (Including Fanny Allen, ClearChoiceMD, Concentra, Northwestern, and Champlain Medical which is also closed Friday)
- Banks
- Courts
- Schools
- U.S. stock markets
- Federal offices
- Garbage pickup; see details about Chittenden Solid Waste District facility hours below.
Open
- Emergency services including police departments, fire departments, and rescue services, as well as the emergency department at hospitals.
- Select grocery and “dollar” stores -- possibly with limited hours; call ahead before visiting specific locations to see if-and-when they are open.
- Gas stations and certain coffee-type shops -- possibly with limited hours.
Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) Thanksgiving Week Hours
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Environmental Depot (hazardous waste drop-off): Open 8 a.m. -- 12 p.m. by appointment only. Visit the linked page to make an appointment.
Green Mountain Compost: Open 8 a.m. -- 12 p.m. (Residential food scrap drop-off has moved to the Drop-Off Center at 1492 Redmond Rd.)
CSWD Drop-Off Centers are on regular schedules.
Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day)
All CSWD facilities are closed.
Friday, Nov. 27
Administrative Office is closed.
CSWD Drop-Off Centers, Green Mountain Compost and the Environmental Depot are on regular schedules. Visit the linked page to make an appointment at the Environmental Depot.
