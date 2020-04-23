An oldie but a goodie, paper football is an easy and cost-efficient way to pass the time while indoors.
The equipment is minimal: a piece of paper and a table (or hardwood floors if you have them). But the fun and competition can be maximum.
Basically, the game involves flicking a folded piece of paper back-and-forth in order to score points until one player reaches the agreed-upon goal. Specific rules, however, can vary widely--so feel free to establish your own as you’d like.
There are many websites that can be found which detail how to create the football, but the Messenger staff used instructables.com/id/How-To-Make-A-Paper-Football/ to easily make the “ball” created in the image above in just a matter of minutes.
Players must first decide who gets to go first. This can be done with rock-paper-scissors, a coin flip, or another manner of your choosing. They then alternate flicking the football across the table (or the floor using determined board lines as the “goal line”) with the objective of having it hang over the opposite edge without falling off. Sending it too far results in a turnover, and the other player then gets to start their turn.
Achieving a “touchdown” can be worth the traditional six points, but that can be altered to the players’ choosing.
After a touchdown, an extra point is attempted by standing the football up with one hand at a predetermined spot (usually the middle of the table depending on its length) and flicking it with the other--the opposing player holding the uprights by making an ‘L’ with each hand and putting their thumbs together.
Some variations of the rules allow each player to have four “downs” to score a touchdown; after three downs, the player can elect to kick a field goal from where the ball is located for three points.
A quick search on the internet shows sets of rules that suggest playing until someone gets to 15 or 21 points, but setting a goal upwards of 50 or 100 points can really make the time fly.