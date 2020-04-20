Tips for staying home, staying safe: Have a Disney goodnight

For the rest of April, kids can hear a special goodnight message from one of their favorite Disney characters.
ShopDisney.com brought back the Disney Bedtime Hotline to help spread some of its magic during these troubling times. Parents just need to call 1-877-7-MICKEY for one of five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, or Goofy.
While it is limited to just one message per call, the hotline is toll-free and allows parents, or just fans in general, to call back for more.