Children can get into a daily routine of mindfulness and physical activity right in the comfort of their own home.
Even though it’s being filmed right down the street, parents can bring a virtual yoga session into their living room every day--free of charge.
From 12:30-1 p.m. seven days a week, Sarah Rothenberg, founder of Child’s Pose Studios (CPS) based in Burlington, leads youngsters through live, various poses using Zoom.
Find the link for the daily webinar and the password at childsposestudios.com/live-classes.html. Additional, recorded yoga tutorials can be found on the CPS YouTube page: youtube.com/channel/UCbJWIDemdj3kJGjgzICpUDQ.
While it might be labeled as for kids, CPS welcomes families, educators, and parents to enjoy its services as well. Find out more about Rothenberg and her yoga practices at the Child’s Pose Studios website: childsposestudios.com/.