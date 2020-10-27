The Colchester selectboard met Tuesday night as the first snowflakes of the season fell softly outside the Outer Bay Conference Room window.
This was the first selectboard meeting for Charlie Papillo, who was selected to fill the vacant seat at the end of September. Pam Loranger officially stepped into her new role as chair, taking the desk’s middle seat at the start of the Oct. 27 meeting.
Here are the three most notable takeaways.
1. Despite an unattended public hearing, the selectboard unanimously approved the Capital Budget Program for fiscal years 2021-2026.
The Five-Year Capital Budget Program is a planning tool used by the Colchester Department of Public Works to organize a list of capital projects that will be undertaken over the next five years.
A capital project is defined as any physical betterment or improvement, including road and pedestrian work, stormwater upgrades and the purchasing of machinery, apparatus or equipment. Land acquisition, as well as any preliminary studies or surveys are also considered capital projects.
Director of Public Works Brian Osborne presented the final plan to the board. He explained the FY21 Capital Budget includes 28 projects totaling about $1.45 million in spending and the FY22-FY26 Capital Program contains 97 projects totaling about $9.8 million.
The beginning of Tuesday’s meeting was meant to act as a public hearing, when members of the community could learn about the plan, ask questions and share their opinion. No Colchester residents attended the hearing.
Vice Chair Tom Mulcahy voiced his concern that there is no plan to pave any Colchester roads until fiscal year 2023.
Mulcahy noted that Severance Road and East Road are major arteries that should be taken care of in the next year.
“If you put it off, they [the roads] will only slip further away,” he said.
While Osborne agreed, saying that in an ideal world the town would devote time and money annually to paving, there is currently no money in the budget to do so.
Osborne explained that while the town’s focus on expanding its pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in the last five years was excellent, it did take away funding from other projects, like paving.
Mulcahy told Loranger and Town Manager Aaron Frank that he’d like to discuss how to find funds for road-paving at a selectboard meeting in the near future.
The Sun broke down the highlights of the Capital Budget Program last month.
2. Charlie Baker, executive director of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, presented an update to the board on CCRPC and Colchester’s recent collaborations.
“I think of this as my annual customer service call,” Baker said, explaining that Colchester is like a customer of CCRPC.
As is federally-required, CCRPC develops and adopts a variety of plans to help communities improve local infrastructure.
For example, this year, CCRPC helped Colchester develop the Exit 17 Park and Ride and helped conduct an inspection of the town’s stormwater system.
As a whole, Baker said CCRPC has two goals for itself going forward: to increase affordable housing in the county and to practice racial equity. He asked members of the selectboard to email him their thoughts and suggestions on these goals.
3. Two Colchester youth were either appointed or re-appointed to Get Engaged Youth seats on town committees.
Emma MacDonald was re-appointed to her seat on the Recreation Advisory Board. She will serve until Sept. 31, 2021.
During an executive session prior to the public meeting, the board discussed applications for the youth seat on the Development Review Board. Colby Fane-Cushing was selected and will serve until Sept. 31, 2021.
The Get Engaged program gives Colchester High School students in grades 10-12 an opportunity to serve on a town committee for a one-year term. While they are non-voting members, they do get to work one-on-one with a commission member who acts as their mentor.
The Colchester selectboard 's next meeting will focus on creating next year's town budget. The board will meet for intensive work sessions Nov. 17-19.
