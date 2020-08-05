During the Colchester selectboard’s first meeting in over six weeks, the board heard from public safety officials and a Howard Center social worker.
Despite a raging tropical storm, all selectboard members were present except for Julie Hulburd, who called into the meeting by phone.
Here’s what you need to know.
1. Chair Jeff Bartley announced he will resign from the board later this month.
Bartley said he and his family will be moving to Fairfax in the coming months and will therefore no longer meet the residency requirement needed to serve on the Colchester selectboard.
“Unfortunately, the economics of Chittenden County and the prospects of being a first-time home-buyer have its challenges,” he said. “Ashley and I have been on the hunt for a year now for a home in Colchester, but the barriers remain too high. Thus, we expanded our search outside the county and are happy to share we found a new home -- a new construction with lots of land for George and our dog Duke to explore, in Fairfax.”
Read more about his resignation here.
2. Police Chief Doug Allen and Sergeant Michael Akerlind explained the department’s use of force policy.
After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Chief Allen attended the June 9 selectboard meeting to share his official stance on the incident and to condemn the actions of the police officers involved.
Allen followed up those remarks Aug. 4 with an explanation of when and how use of force is deployed in the Colchester Police Department. He brought along Sergeant Akerlind, a master instructor certified by the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council.
Akerlind teaches various forms of use of force to rising officers including control and restraint, firearms, impact munitions and conducted electrical weapons, or tasers.
“Officers are trained to utilize use of force in circumstances that are deemed ‘reasonable’ with the information available to the officer on the scene at the time,” Akerlind said.
Allen admitted that “use of force” is complicated terminology, because it does not always mean the kind of aggressive or lethal actions people typically associate with it.
“If we place a hand on someone to guide them to the place we want them to go, we have to report that as a ‘use of force,’” Allen said.
In its simplest explanation, Akerlind said, “use of force” is a tool police officers deploy to facilitate control. Training at the Vermont police academy where he teaches is mostly based in role-playing scenarios and exercises, so that officers can practice deciding which tool is appropriate on the fly.
“Officers have seconds, sometimes less than seconds, to decide how to handle a situation,” he said.
According to Akerlind, officers use “use of force” after contemplating a series of questions: what is the severity of the crime? Is the individual in question an immediate threat to the officer or to others? Are they actively resisting or evading arrest? How tense, uncertain or rapidly-evolving is the situation?
Akerlind reminded the selectboard that CPD abides by several prohibitions in relation to firearms: guns cannot be fired from a moving vehicle and shots cannot be fired as a warning. Additionally, neck restraints are only permitted in the most serious of circumstances.
“While other parts of the country are considering these laws for the first time, this is the way we’ve always done it in Vermont,” he said.
Though the majority of people CPD takes into custody are compliant upon arrest, officers are seeing an increase in those resisting, Akerlind said, requiring use of force to be deployed more often.
“Societally, I think it’s becoming more common for people to question authority and to refuse an officer,” he said.
Allen agreed, adding that in recent years, there has been an increase in weapon possession, in the form of guns and knives, among residents in Chittenden County.
“That causes officers to act differently,” he said.
The selectboard thanked Akerlind and Allen for their presentation. Bartley said he understands that recent events and politics have put new pressures on police departments, and that he hopes the department will not get too caught up in “use of force” as a buzzword.
3. Jeff Cook, a social worker from the Howard Center, reported on the results of the center’s collaboration with CPD.
Cook and his staff of four other social workers responded to 160 unique calls for service in Colchester during Fiscal Year 20, he said.
“The pandemic initially limited our ability to meet with contacts face-to-face,” he said, “But we have since resumed in-person service.”
CPD has worked collaboratively with the Howard Center, an agency providing services to address mental health, substance use and developmental needs since April 2018. Cook and his team help police officers in many Chittenden County towns respond to individuals that require additional support.
“It has been very helpful to have Jeff [Cook] and his team working with us,” Allen said.
Of those 160 unique calls, 85 were dealt with in-person, Cook said. Most often those calls for service come from members of the community or police officers reporting concern for another individual. The majority of reports are concerns relating to mental or behavioral health, and homelessness.
Selectboard Clerk Jackie Murphy said she would like to see more social workers added to the program.
“This is a great thing and something we want more of, not less of,” she said.
Currently, five social workers from the Howard Center are on call five days a week. Each social worker is stationed in a different Chittenden County town and rotates between them regularly. There is not currently enough staff to provide weekend service, Cook said.