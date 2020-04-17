MONTPELIER – The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) is proposing the closure of three college campuses to make up for jarring financial impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the state’s higher education system.
In a proposal revealed Friday, VSCS is asking for the consolidation of Northern Vermont University (NVU)’s two campuses in Lyndon and Johnson into Castleton University and the closure of Vermont Technical College (VTC)’s Randolph campus, cutting 500 positions from the college system in total.
VTC’s programming would instead be focused out of its expanded Williston campus, with VSCS proposing to bolster VTC’s programming with low-residency, regional programming and distance learning, with hands-on learning labs in Williston and “eventually elsewhere.”
In a statement issued Friday, VSCS said the state college system was projecting up to a $10 million in losses due largely to fallout from the pandemic, with $5.6 million of those losses attributed to student refunds issued after campuses were closed and education shifted online.
Those projections include the $3 million the system was expected to receive under the federal government’s $2.2 trillion CARES Act, according to VSCS.
VSCS was also expecting a 15- to 20-percent decline in enrollment the following school year over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a $12 million deficit during the 2021 fiscal year.
“These are very painful decisions, but they are necessary because we must preserve the VSCS for generations of Vermonters who rely on public higher education to achieve their personal and professional dreams,” VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding said in a statement.
The chancellor’s office would also be thinned under VSCS’s proposal.
The proposed closure of NVU’s Lyndon and Johnson campuses and VTC’s Randolph campus is expected to occur before the 2020-2021 academic year, according to VSCS.
VSCS promised Friday to support students who planned on attending NVU and VTC’s Randolph school in the fall with their respective schools’ transition and said that transfer agreements may be available for students interested in programs no longer supported through the state college system.
“Those plans are being finalized and students will be notified in the coming weeks,” VSCS said in its announcement Friday.
The Community College of Vermont (CCV), reportedly insulated from much of COVID-19’s fallout, “will maintain its key role providing a statewide network of access to academic programs, workforce development and student advising,” according to VSCS.
VSCS also intends to have CCV “further develop plans and partnerships to enhance existing online and in-person instruction in the Northeast Kingdom and the northern parts of Vermont.”
Higher education in Vermont had been struggling with aging demographic and stagnant enrollment for years before the COVID-19 pandemic, with several Vermont colleges deciding to shut their doors last year after no longer being financially sustainable.
State support for Vermont’s network of public and private colleges has historically been among the lowest in the U.S., according to a white paper proposal from VSCS.
All three colleges are major employers in their respective rural communities.
In a press conference Friday, Gov. Phil Scott hesitated to say the state, itself facing significant budgetary shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be able to bail out the state college system when it was “just one sector that’s been impacted” by the disease.
“We’re going to have to work together with the legislature to see what we can do to try and help best we can, but we don’t have unlimited resources either,” Scott said. “We are going to have to do things different in state government as well.”
The VSCS’s governing board of directors will consider the proposal during a virtual meeting scheduled for Monday.