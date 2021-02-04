This Weekend with Bridget is a recurring column. Every week, she recommends a place to go or a way to have fun at home. Send her an email at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
This weekend’s adventure: While you are settling in to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday night, support your local restaurants by dining with them or ordering take-out.
What to know: The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6:30 p.m. in Super Bowl LV. The kick off will be at approximately 6:30 p.m. and the game is airing live on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.
Country singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan are singing the National Anthem. R&B and pop artist The Weeknd is headlining the halftime show.
My experience: I’ll be honest, I’m not really a football fan. Growing up in New Jersey, with family in New York City, I was a Giants fan by default and watched games during the seasons the team was doing well.
The Super Bowl was never usually a big deal in my house, except for when the Giants beat the New England Patriots 17-14 in 2008. That was a BIG deal.
We circled up at my grandparents house to watch, with snacks and the usual fanfare the big game calls for. There’s an iconic photo of my brother with enormous headphones on, standing in front of the TV looking like Head Coach Tom Caughlin.
Though I probably will not watch the game this year, and instead take advantage of no lines on the ski lifts, I realize that this year, the Super Bowl might carry more weight than usual.
It’s a normal thing happening in a very abnormal time. High school football in Vermont this past fall looked very different — with no tackling and almost no fans. Many of us crave tradition right now, a chance to gather around the TV with chips and dip and maybe a platter of wings and distract ourselves with something good.
Where to watch: Sunday would be a great day to support your local restaurants who have been preserving during the pandemic. Mask up, and dine inside with them.
Here are some local spots showing the game:
Rozzi's Lakeshore Tavern, Colchester
Rozzi's Tavern on West Lakeshore Dr. will be showing the Super Bowl in its TVs. Stop by the community staple to enjoy $0.50 wings and $2 tacos. Call ahead to reserve your seat.
McGillicuddy’s Five Corners, Essex
Enjoy half-off wings and half-off burgers on Sunday as you watch the Super Bowl at McGillicuddy’s in Essex. Open until 11 p.m., you’ll be able to watch the entirety of the game.
McGillicuddy’s is also offering a catering menu for those who prefer to watch at home. Use its online ordering system for game day appetizers like cheesesteak sliders, fried ravioli or chicken tenders.
Twiggs, St. Albans
Located on Main Street in downtown St. Albans, Twiggs, an American Gastropub will be showing the big game when it starts at 3:30 p.m. Call ahead to make a reservation and check it’s Facebook page for the announcement of game day specials.
Mill River Brewing, St. Albans
Mill River Brewing in St. Albans will also be showing the big game until closing time at 7 p.m. Reservations are required, so be sure to call ahead to claim your seat for beers, burgers and barbeque.
Prefer to watch at home? Let Mill River cater your at-home watch party. Choose from several appetizers including wings with ranch and bleu cheese and nachos with a choice of added pork, chicken or brisket.
84 Main Sports Grill, St. Albans
A classic sports bar serving up American-Mexican-Caribbean fusion, 84 Main will be showing the Super Bowl on Sunday. Dine in to take advantage of deals on wings and tacos. Get a large platter of both for $55 or a small for $30. Call ahead to make a reservation.
The Abbey Pub, Enosburg Falls
The Abbey Pub, a 45-year-old restaurant in Enosburg Falls, will be serving a full list of TexMex specials on Sunday and showing the game. If TexMex isn’t up your alley, the Maple Bacon-Wrapped Scallops and Cranberry Apple Salad would make a delicious end-of-the-weekend meal.
Where to order take out: Staying at home with only those you reside with is also a great option this weekend. Patronize your local restaurants for take out appetizers, drinks and snacks.
Rick’s Grill, Milton
Rick’s Grill is offering game day take-out from 2-6 p.m. Choose from mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers, chicken tenders, chili, nachos, wings and more. Be sure to also take advantage of the Grill’s list of special cocktails. Order over the phone or online.
Arrowhead Lodge, Milton
The Arrowhead Lodge is closed on Sunday, but stock up on beer for the big game a day or two before. Pick-up single cans or four-packs curbside. Arrowhead also has a full menu of snacks and sides. Try the kettle-cooked potato chips or rosemary-spiced mixed nuts.
The Lighthouse, Colchester
In Colchester, call The Lighthouse to place an order until 9 p.m. on Sunday. Its menu boasts game day favorites like nachos, potato skins and crispy calamari.
