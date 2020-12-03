Mall Art
This Weekend with Bridget is an extension of the What to do this weekend feature. Every week, she'll recommend a place she's recently discovered or a long-time favorite. Send her an email at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com

This weekend’s adventure: Take a second-look at the public art you always walk past in downtown Burlington. Stop, admire and learn something new.

What to know: The art scene in Burlington, with its poetry readings, gallery's and multitude of murals, is one of the many things that make it a unique and vibrant city. Its list of public art is extensive. You could spend a whole day and walk many miles seeing it all.

I curated this six-stop, self-guided walk to include public art located in the central downtown shopping district — art you can see while you are taking in the holiday sights this weekend. We'll save the rest for another time.  

My experience: The air was brisk, and I warmed my hands with a small hot cocoa from the Leunig’s Petit Bijou. Armed with my drink, camera and notepad, I headed to the newly renovated City Hall Park to start my tour. There, the Millenium Sculpture cut sharply into the sky. 

I continued on to Main Street next, where I walked up close to the Democracy Sculpture that I pass almost every day in my car. On Church Street I saw "Leap Froggers" by Dennis and Sansea Sparling. I read the small plaque at the base of the smiling boy's feet for the first time. 

Outside the Fletcher Free Library on College Street was "Kiss #2" — a sculpture that on first glance might seem unremarkable, but is indeed an interlocking marvel. 

Heading right on S. Winooski Avenue from College, I stopped to walk around the rear of Simon's Downtown, where I found three large and colorful murals hiding on Center Street. Camel's Hump, dressed in a deep forest green stands out on the white cinder block. Around the corner, a woman holds a Monarch butterfly in her outstretched hand. 

The last stop was a few more murals, striking and bold on the blue-colored fencing that's hiding the CityPlace construction site on Bank Street. 

Before you go: Flip through the gallery below to read the history of each art piece before you start. Not sure where to park in Burlington? Check out our guide

