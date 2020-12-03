This Weekend with Bridget is an extension of the What to do this weekend feature. Every week, she'll recommend a place she's recently discovered or a long-time favorite. Send her an email at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
This weekend’s adventure: Take a second-look at the public art you always walk past in downtown Burlington. Stop, admire and learn something new.
What to know: The art scene in Burlington, with its poetry readings, gallery's and multitude of murals, is one of the many things that make it a unique and vibrant city. Its list of public art is extensive. You could spend a whole day and walk many miles seeing it all.
I curated this six-stop, self-guided walk to include public art located in the central downtown shopping district — art you can see while you are taking in the holiday sights this weekend. We'll save the rest for another time.
My experience: The air was brisk, and I warmed my hands with a small hot cocoa from the Leunig’s Petit Bijou. Armed with my drink, camera and notepad, I headed to the newly renovated City Hall Park to start my tour. There, the Millenium Sculpture cut sharply into the sky.
I continued on to Main Street next, where I walked up close to the Democracy Sculpture that I pass almost every day in my car. On Church Street I saw "Leap Froggers" by Dennis and Sansea Sparling. I read the small plaque at the base of the smiling boy's feet for the first time.
Outside the Fletcher Free Library on College Street was "Kiss #2" — a sculpture that on first glance might seem unremarkable, but is indeed an interlocking marvel.
Heading right on S. Winooski Avenue from College, I stopped to walk around the rear of Simon's Downtown, where I found three large and colorful murals hiding on Center Street. Camel's Hump, dressed in a deep forest green stands out on the white cinder block. Around the corner, a woman holds a Monarch butterfly in her outstretched hand.
The last stop was a few more murals, striking and bold on the blue-colored fencing that's hiding the CityPlace construction site on Bank Street.
Before you go: Flip through the gallery below to read the history of each art piece before you start. Not sure where to park in Burlington? Check out our guide.
Millennium Sculpture by Andrea Wasserman
173 College Street (City Hall Park)
Installed just before the new millennium, the granite and stainless steel Millenium Sculpture in City Hall Park was commissioned by the City of Burlington in 1999. The futuristic-looking spire stands tall and sharp against the skyline. It was unveiled during a First Night ceremony, which included a sing-along, laser light show and burying of a time capsule.
The iconic Democracy sculpture was commissioned in 1990 during the development of Courthouse Plaza on Main Street. According to Burlington City Arts, the idea of democracy as a “puzzle” “reflects the events of the early 1990s, as the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the disassembly of the Soviet Union brought the possibility of democracy to two countries in need of ‘puzzle solving.’”
Located on the Church Street Marketplace in front of Tradewinds and across from the Church Street Tavern, Leap Froggers was commissioned by the Church Street Marketplace Business Association in 1986. This playful sculpture is full of joy. The young girl grins widely, braids flying, as she hurls herself into the air.
In June 2002, vandals stole most of the statue, leaving behind only two feet. With fundraised money from the Marketplace and community members, the missing figures were rescued and restored.
The south wall of Simon's Downtown features a woman holding a monarch butterfly in the palm of her hand. The mural was painted by Arts So Wonderful, a Vermont-based non-profit established in 2001, known for sponsored murals on electrical boxes and buildings. The organization works to highlight up-and-coming artists.
Constructed in 1981 of corten steel, Kiss #2 was installed in conjunction with the construction of the Fletcher Free Library’s addition. The architect thought the sculpture reflected a “hinge” between the new addition and the existing library. It’s dedicated to Helen Robins, former trustee of the library.
This work by Caitlin LaDolce was one of 25 8-by-10-foot murals commissioned by Burlington City Arts in October 2019 to cover the construction barriers around the lot of the former mall. Each artist was paid $1,000 for their work, according to a July 2020 Seven Days article.
Vermont-artist Sunniva Dutcher painted this mural for the CityPlace construction wall in 2019 .Themes of celestial bodies, insects, fungi, tarot and sacred geometry repeat are present throughout Dutcher's work.
The murals were temporarily removed this summer, when an SD Ireland crew was working on restoring the sidewalk there. Many were concerned the murals would be permanently removed, but they were returned undamaged a few weeks later.
